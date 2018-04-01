Pastor settles sexual harassment suit with St. Louis church

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lawyers for a female minister who sued her St. Louis church for sexual harassment said the woman has settled part of the case.

Brenda Jones sued Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church and church officials in January 2014. She alleged that another minister made sexually explicit remarks, forced her to see a photo of his genitals and inappropriately touched her on several occasions.

Attorney Ken Chackes said the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount. An attorney for the church declined comment, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Jones' case against the former pastor of Wayman is pending. He has denied the allegations.