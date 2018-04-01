Pastors question why police shooting charges took so long
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several members of the St. Louis-area clergy are questioning why it took four years for murder charges to be filed against a former city police officer who fatally shot a suspect.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that representatives of two Baptist organizations, the NAACP and the ACLU on Monday demanded more accountability.
Drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith was killed by then-officer Jason Stockley in December 2011. Stockley was charged earlier this year with first-degree murder.
Stockley told investigators he fired after Smith reached for a gun. Smith's supporters say the gun was planted.
A video posted by the Post-Dispatch this month included footage from inside the police SUV as Stockley and his partner chased Smith's car. Court documents say Stockley is heard threatening to kill Smith.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: