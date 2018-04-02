Pasture Conditions Improve, Corn Progresses

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri farmers are continuing to make progress harvesting corn. Missouri Agricultural Statistics Service says 84 percent of the corn crop is mature, which is about normal but four days behind last year. The harvest is 45 percent complete, slightly ahead of last year and four days ahead of the five-year average. Farmers in northern parts of the state are reporting variable yields that generally are above expectations in fields that did not have wind damage. Corn condition is rated seven percent very poor, 15 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 36 percent good and 11 percent excellent. Soybean condition is rated 10 percent very poor, 18 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 29 percent good and five percent excellent. Sorghum harvest is 13 percent complete, six days behind last year and five years behind normal. The crop's condition is rated three percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 46 percent fair, 37 percent good and four percent excellent. Pasture condition is rated 23 percent very poor, 23 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 18 percent good and one percent excellent.