Patriots Win Again Against the Kansas City Chiefs

FOXBOROUGH, MA (AP) -- Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and the New England Patriots shook off a sluggish start to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 34-3 on Monday night.

Julian Edelman returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown and Kyle Arrington had two interceptions, helping the Patriots (7-3) Increased their AFC east lead to two games.

The Chiefs (4-6) weren't expected to do much on offense behind untested quarterback Tyler Palko, making his first career start with Matt Cassel injured. And they didn't, managing just a 26-yard field goal by Ryan Succop with 1:30 left in the first quarter for their only lead.

The Patriots had their second straight dominant game after beating the New York Jets 37-16. The Chiefs lost their third straight.