Patrol Dedicates Stretch of Highway to Trooper

ST. LOUIS - A portion of Interstate 44 in Franklin County will be named for a Missouri trooper who was killed while on duty. Trooper Ralph Tatoian was headed to assist in a manhunt when his patrol car crashed into the back of a stopped truck on the interstate on April twentieth last year. Dedication ceremonies will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Patrol's Troop C Headquarters in St. Louis. The alleged subject of the manhunt, Massigh Stallman of High Ridge, has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder in Tatoian's death.