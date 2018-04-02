Patrol: Missouri man killed when hit by unoccupied truck

By: The Associated Press

ROACH, Mo. (AP) — Missouri authorities say a man was killed in central Missouri when an unoccupied pickup truck rolled across a road and hit him as he stood in a driveway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Francis "Frank" Geilfuss of Camdenton died at the scene of the accident shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday near Roach in Camden County.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District in Camdenton says Geilfuss was a firefighter and water-rescue team member with that agency.

Funeral arrangements are pending.