Patrol Reports Holiday Traffic Fatalities

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three people died during the Christmas holiday counting period--from 6 p.m., Friday, December 23, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2011.

The Patrol investigated 213 traffic crashes, which included two fatalities and 67 injuries. Troopers arrested 56 people over the Christmas holiday weekend for driving while intoxicated.

During last year's counting period, the Patrol investigated 487 traffic crashes, which included one of the two fatalities and 122 injuries. Troopers arrested 51 people for driving while intoxicated during last year's Christmas holiday.

One fatality each occurred in the Troop D, Springfield area; Troop F, Jefferson City area; and in the Troop I, Rolla area. Troopers investigated two of the fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one fatality.

One fatality occurred on Friday, December 23, 2011. A vehicle struck Kenneth W. Williams, 58, while he was walking westbound on High Street in Springfield, MO. Williams later died at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Two fatalities occurred on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2011. Nancy R. Feldmeier, 41, of Lebanon, MO, died when she lost control of the vehicle she was driving, ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck an embankment. Dr. Thomas Williams pronounced Feldmeier dead at Ft. Leonard Wood Hospital. The crash occurred in Pulaski County on Missouri Highway 133 south of Richland, MO. Feldmeier was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Donna K. Miller, 59, of Camdenton, MO, lost control of the vehicle she was driving in a curve and crossed the center line striking another vehicle head on. Miller was not wearing a seat belt.Camden County Coroner Dr. Jungles pronounced Miller dead at the scene. The crash occurred in Camden County on Missouri Highway 7 north of Fiery Fork. The driver and passenger in the vehicle Miller struck sustained serious and moderate injuries, respectively. Both were wearing a seat belt.