Pavement "blow-ups" threaten driver safety

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation released a warning to mid-Missouri drivers Monday to be aware of potential pavement "blow-ups" as a result of extreme heat.

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees, pavement "blow-ups" happen when moisture seeps into road surfaces and expands, worsening cracks. The cracks weaken the pavement and can cause it to buckle and warp.

MoDOT said it is difficult to know when or where a pavement "blow-up" will happen, but also said crews will monitor roadways and "make repairs as soon as possible."

MoDOT urged motorists to report pavement "blow-ups" and any other roadway concerns on their website or by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT.