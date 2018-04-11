Pawn Shop Victim of Smash and Grab

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis pawn shop is the latest victim of a smash-and-grab crime in the city.

KSDK-TV reports that police were called to the Sam Light Loan Co. in Midtown around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Officers found a Dodge pickup truck halfway through the front doors amid broken glass and concrete.

It wasn't immediately clear what was taken from the pawn shop.

It was the latest of several crimes this year in St. Louis in which someone drove a vehicle through a store front, then stole items.