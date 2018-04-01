Pawning for Gas

Teresa Jernigan drives a more fuel-efficient car, but she still has trouble paying to fill it up. So, she went to a pawn shop to solve her cash-flow problem.

"I just went in there and got some money off my camera, so that I could just now put gas in my car," said Jernigan, who's not alone in trying to pawn off her gas bill.

"More people ask for money for fuel than anything else right now," said Thomas Doyle of Columbia's Family Pawn. "People come in and are honestly just trying to get to Boonville."

But, others have found a simpler solution.

"Since the spike in gas prices, I just walk everywhere," explained Chris Maruzik, who said he saves at least $100 a month.

Jernigan said she probably won't boycott gas pumps, but she is rethinking her summer vacation plans.

"We're just either going to have to cut it short or just not have it at all," she added.