Payday Loan Reform

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Attorney General Jay Nixon and St. Louis leaders are calling for reforms of the payday loan industry in Missouri. They say the industry is making profits by exploiting Missouri's most vulnerable families. At a news conference this morning, they be called for legislation to hold the payday loan industry accountable. They say Missouri has some of the most lenient payday loan laws in the nation. They say Missouri families paid $317 million in fees and interest in 2005 alone, second in actual dollars only to the state of California. The Federal Trade Commission advises consumers to borrow only as much as they can afford to pay with the next paycheck and still have enough to make it to the next paycheck.