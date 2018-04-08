Paying Before Pumping

"It will probably make more people plan ahead of time if they're going to get gas," said Lori Buitink, "especially if they're going to have small children in the car."

However, Ron Leone of the Missouri Petroleum Marketers said he doesn't see a statewide trend.

"With respect to doing it on a state basis, we would be opposed to that because we feel it would essentially take the convenience out of convenience stores if a customer has to go back and forth to the pump at least twice in order to pump fuel."

Kansas City's prepay law takes effect this Sunday, July 23.