Paying More at the Pump in Columbia, Jeff City

But loyalty only goes so far. Brock says if she tried to lower her price, the big oil companies would be upset.

"They'll charge what they paid for the gasoline and they'll kill us," explained Brock.

The numbers are hard to ignore: at $2, Columbia and Jefferson City have the highest gas prices statewide. Most people put regular unleaded in the car, each time they fuel up. Anywhere else in the state, two dollars a gallon will buy you premium. Around the state, cities of all sizes see lows around $1.80, but not in Columbia and Jefferson City. Something customers say they just have to accept.

"It's still cheap. It's still a lot cheaper than, say, California. I think gas is up to $3 a gallon there," said Teri Vititoe, from Millersberg.

So is gas in Columbia and Jefferson City more expensive? Brock has her theories.

"Kansas City is on a river. They don't have to truck it. You know, we're in the middle of the state," she said.

Middle of the state or not, Brock says she thinks the days of dollar gas are far behind us.

KOMU contacted all the major gas station chains in mid-Missouri. They all declined to be interviewed.