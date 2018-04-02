Peabody, Ameren Sign 6-year Wyoming coal deal

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A company that operates three surface coal mines in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming has signed a six-year deal to provide coal to power plants in Missouri.

The agreement between Peabody Energy and St. Louis-based Ameren Corp. lines up 91 million tons of coal for Ameren power plants.

Ameren provides electricity to 1.2 million customers in 500 Missouri cities and towns. Ameren says the deal will help it to comply with new federal regulations that require lower sulfur dioxide emissions.

St. Louis-based Peabody's Rawhide, Caballo and North Antelope/Rochelle mines produced 140 million tons of coal last

year.