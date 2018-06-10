Peabody's Second Quarter Earnings Rise, Raises 2011 Outlook

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Peabody Energy Corp. said its profit rose in the second quarter due to higher coal prices and beefed-up production of Australian coal used in steelmaking.



The world's biggest private-sector coal producer raised its profit outlook for the rest of the year, saying it expects 2011 earnings to be $4.20 to $4.60 per share -- up from $3.50 to $4.50 per share.



Peabody said its net income attributable to common shareholders was $284.8 million, or $1.05 cents per share, in the April-June period. That's up from $206.2 million, or 76 cents, a year earlier.



St. Louis-based Peabody said second-quarter revenue rose 21 percent to $2.01 billion from $1.66 billion the previous year.



On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected Peabody to earn $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.