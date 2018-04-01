Peabody Seeks to Improve Coal's Image

The St. Louis-based coal company launched a multimillion dollar ad campaign today to promote coal as clean, cheap energy source. It is the biggest ad campaign in the company's history. CEO Gregory Boyce hopes it will win public support for burning more coal. As the nation's biggest coal company, Peabody is trying to encourage new power plants that can turn coal into gasoline and natural gas. Critics say burning coal will cause too much air pollution.