Peanut Butter Believed To Help Save Starving Children

ST. LOUIS (AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis believe an enriched peanut-butter mixture could help save thousands of starving children in the African nation Malawi. Malnutrition affects more than two-thirds of all Malawian children. The university says about 13 percent of children there die before reaching age 5. The mixture contains peanuts, powdered milk, oil, sugar and added vitamins and minerals. It is given to mothers to feed to children at home. In a study of more than 2,000 severely malnourished children treated with the mixture, 89 percent recovered.