Pedestrain Killed In South St. Louis

Pedestrian killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis man is dead after being struck by what police call a speeding SUV.

It happened yesterday afternoon on the city's south side, at the intersection of Compton and Meramec. The victim is identified as 22-year-old Ernest Elie.

Authorities say the driver lost control of his SUV and slammed into four other vehicles. Several other people were injured in the wreck and were taken to hospitals.

