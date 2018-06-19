Pedestrian Bridges Connecting Stephens College Still Open

COLUMBIA - Pedestrian bridges connecting Stephens College across East Broadway and South College Avenue were still open on Tuesday morning.

Renovations to the bridge were supposed to begin on August 9, particularly to add new protective overlay to the span of both bridges but that did not happen due to weather.

Construction workers were still working on the bridges before 7:00 am, but said the work they still have to do will not affect pedestrians using the bridge.

KOMU 8 News reporter L.C. Chandler spoke with Stephens College Strategist Janese Silvey to retract an earlier report stating the bridges were reopening after having been closed.