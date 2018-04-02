Pedestrian Dies after Being Hit by a Motorcycle

COLUMBIA - A 61 year old man died Saturday night around 11:15 after being hit by a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling south on Scott Boulevard approaching Christian Fellowship Road, while the pedestrian was crossing Scott Boulevard at the intersection. The 46 year old driver did not see the pedestrian and hit him. Medical teams pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, and an ambulance took the motorcycle driver to University Hospital for serious injuries. The driver was later released from the hospital.



Police have not yet released names of either men, and are not yet sure if alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident. Police are investigating the crash, and any criminal charges or summons are pending the results of that investigation.