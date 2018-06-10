Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run accident

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in north St. Louis County.

The accident happened Thursday night at Chambers and Green Valley in an unincorporated area of the county. The driver of a sedan was speeding when it struck a man crossing the street.

Police have not yet identified the victim but believe he may be a teenager.

The same stretch of road was the site of another fatal hit-and-run accident in 2013.