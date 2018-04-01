Pedestrian Found Dead

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Police in St. Charles identify the victim of a hit-and-run accident as 40-year-old Michael Cullom. Meanwhile, the search for the driver who struck Cullom continues. Police received two calls just before 7 p.m. yesterday about a man who appeared to be intoxicated walking on Droste. As police were on the way, they received another call of a man down in that area. Officers found Cullom unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.