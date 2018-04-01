Pedestrian Hit and Killed Near Midway

COLUMBIA - A pedestrian was killed while walking along US-40 near Midway Thursday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told KOMU a car struck the 44-year-old Oregon man around 7 o'clock Thursday evening. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how the crash happened. The man's name has not yet been released and so far no one has been charged in the accident.