Pedestrian hit by 3 vehicles on I-70, suffers serious injuries

COLUMBIA - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by three vehicles on eastbound I-70 around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police said 24-year-old Dewayne Carter was walking across I-70 near the Stadium Boulevard exit when he was hit by one vehicle throwing him into another vehicle. Carter was lying on the road when he was hit by a third vehicle, according to officers.

Carter was taken to University Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the first vehicle left the scene of the crash but was believed to be a silver car driven by a 50-year-old white male, according to CPD.

Police identified the driver of the second vehicle as 36-year-old Lakresha Wallace, and the driver of the third vehicle as 37-year-old Christopher Morris. Neither Wallace nor Morris were injured in the crash, officers said.

If you have any information about the vehicle that left the scene, you can contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652.