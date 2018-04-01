Pedestrian Hit By Pickup

At 1:22 a.m. 18-year old Lynn S. Underwood was crossing Providence Road when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision with Underwood.

The driver, 19-year-old Brandon Wulff, and the passenger, 18-year-old Leah Kennett were traveling northbound, when they approached Burnham Road and collided with Underwood.

Underwood was transported by ambulance to University Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of moderate head and facial injuries.

Both the driver and passenger of the pickup had no injuries.