Pedestrian hit on interstate near Kansas City

BLUE SPRINGS (AP) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed on the Interstate 70 in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs.

The patrol says the man was hit in the westbound lanes of the highway about 6 a.m. Tuesday. He apparently was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by several vehicles.

Investigators said the man was possibly on his way home from work when he was hit. His name has not been released.

WDAF-TV reports one of the drivers who hit the man said he was unable to avoid the impact. Charles Williams stayed on the scene and spoke with police. He says he is extremely distressed to be one of the drivers who hit the man's body.