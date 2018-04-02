Pedestrian killed after being hit by car

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed a pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 6700 block of Gillespie Bridge Road at approximately 10:14 p.m.

According to officials, the victim died at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

Deputies say the victim has been identified but a name will not be released until the next of kin is notified.