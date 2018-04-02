Pedestrian Killed Crossing I-70

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Mexico man is dead after being stuck and killed by a car on I-70 near Kingdom City Tuesday evening. Brad Allison was crossing the highway on foot when an oncoming car sideswiped him, then a second car struck him head on.



Boone County medical examiners pronounced 36-year old Allison dead on the scene. Authorities are still unsure why Allison was crossing the interstate. This marks the 56th death for Troop F Highway Patrol for 2010 in Missouri.

