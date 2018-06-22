Pedestrian Killed in Johnson County Accident

JOHNSON COUNTY - Susan Niermeier, 58, of Kingsville, Mo. died after a vehicle struck her on Highway 58 south of Maple Street in Kingsville at approximately 6:10 a.m. Saturday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Niermeier was walking on the roadway when 35-year-old Dustin Raysik's vehicle struck her.

Johnson County Assistant Coroner David Adair pronounced Niermeier dead at the scene of the accident. Raysik was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.