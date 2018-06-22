Pedestrian Killed in Johnson County Accident
JOHNSON COUNTY - Susan Niermeier, 58, of Kingsville, Mo. died after a vehicle struck her on Highway 58 south of Maple Street in Kingsville at approximately 6:10 a.m. Saturday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Niermeier was walking on the roadway when 35-year-old Dustin Raysik's vehicle struck her.
Johnson County Assistant Coroner David Adair pronounced Niermeier dead at the scene of the accident. Raysik was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a 15-year-old girl who... More >>
in
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide campaign encourages expecting mothers to monitor their infant's movement in the womb. The Missouri... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday about unlicensed salesmen in the area, but the company... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - 1 and 6 males are sexually abused by the time they are 18. For the first time... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is changing some of its rules and regulations to offer more leave and layoff... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Supreme Court ruling that allows states to charge online retailers sales tax has Columbia businesses rejoicing. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge has decided in favor of University of Missouri graduate students who want to unionize. The... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – A man accused of killing a Moberly woman five years ago was found guilty of murder in the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - Gov. Mike Parson met with President Donald Trump Thursday to discuss Missouri's top priorities. “I appreciate President... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri mental health advocates showed up at a meeting Thurday to voice their concerns about budget cuts... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Although "Shwe Market International Foods" mainly sells Asian products and "Chihuahua Mexican Market" Hispanic products, both stores have... More >>
in