Pedestrian struck and killed in north St. Louis County

By: The Associated Press

FLORISSANT (AP) - Police in north St. Louis County are investigating after a person was fatally struck while apparently walking in the roadway.

St. Louis County police say the accident happened about 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning near Parker and Benham roads, near Highway 367. The victim was 33-year-old Ronald Jackson. His body was found in the roadway.

Police say Jackson was apparently struck while walking in a lane of traffic.