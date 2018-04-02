Pedestrians Killed in Two St. Louis Accidents

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities continue to investigate two separate incidents in north St. Louis in which pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles.

The first happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when a person was struck on eastbound Interstate 70 near Salisbury Street. Lanes in both directions were closed for several hours after the accident. Police say the driver who struck the pedestrian was found. It wasn't clear if the driver would face charges.

In the second case, a man was struck by two cars as he was crossing Natural Bridge Avenue near Kingshighway just before midnight Tuesday. The drivers stopped and cooperated with authorities.

Names of the victims have not been released.