Pedestrians Struck Suspected Drug Dealer's Car Hits Two People

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

It happened yesterday in St. Louis. The victims were waiting for a bus, near Natural Bridge and Goodfellow. Officers suspect the driver was in the middle of a drug deal. A woman in her 20s was critically injured. After being hit, she was trapped under the car. Several officers captured the suspect, then lifted the car off of the woman. Witnesses say several bystanders also helped. Police say the suspect is a 22-year-old on probation for a narcotics violation. Officers reportedly found marijuana in his car. Police will ask prosecutors to add assault to a drug charge.