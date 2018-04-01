Pedestrians Voice Concerns

"At a lot of intersections it's kind of like taking your life into your own hands if you're going to make it," said Christy Welliver of PED-NET.

"I know personally I saw a person, actually a daughter of a friend of mine, get hit right here a couple of years ago, I wouldn't say the traffic is any less by then, or that there's been a fix," explained Trevor Harris.

The disabled, pedestrians and cyclists are working in tandem to suggest improvements.

"We organized this ride today as an opportunity to give city staff some hopefully meaningful feedback on what's wrong with some key intersection in town," said Trevor Harris.

Sunday riders traveled to what they say are four of the least pedestrian-friendly intersections in the city, including Business 70 and Providence.

The city's received a lot of feedback.

"Well, I'd love to see timers, one. I'd love to see two, little islands so you've got places to protect yourself and stand in case of turning cars," said Welliver.

The city has eight other intersections it hopes to improve. It's allocated about $200,000 a piece.

Improvements Welliver says have been a long time coming.

"There's very few intersections that are well done for a person in a wheelchair to cross," said Welliver.

The intersection improvements are just a small chunk of the city's bike-ped plans.

The $22 million in federal grants will also go towards bike lanes, trails and signs.