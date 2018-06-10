Pednet Packs Up & Pedals to New Location

The move included no automobiles and a little bit of monkey business. Volunteers, politicians and a man in a monkey suit showed up to provide a little muscle power.

"I found that gorrilla power is really good on the back of a tandem," said Mayor Darwin Hindman.

The rain didn't stop more than 20 riders as they attached office supplies to carts and rode into downtown Columbia on the MKT trail.

The new facility, next to the Boone County Courthouse, will serve as Columbia's Office of Non-Motorized Transportation.

"It's a very serious point that we are making that nonmotorized transportation is good for the individual," said Ian Thomas Pednet Executive Director. "Good for the community," and that's what this nonmotorized transportation project that we are partnering with the city of Columbia, is all about."

The pednet coalition used a cross-town move to spread a message using bicycles to move their equipment.

"And of course, this is really just an event to inspire people to be creative in their mode of travel. I don't know that we would recommend everyone to move their houses by bike," said Pednet Outreach Coordinator Janet Godon. "But of course you might want to try it, and you might like it."

Human Powered Moving Day marks the grand opening of the new Office of Non-Motorized Transportation in Downtown Columbia.

Despite the fun, Pednet's message about non-motorized transit was clear.

A point they hope others will put to work.

Pednet's new office is leased by the city of Columbia with funds from a federal grant.