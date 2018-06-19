Peggy Jean's Pies Open for Business

COLUMBIA - Peggy Jean's Pies in Columbia will start baking tasty treats after being closed for 9 years.

"They knew us last night at the food handlers class and they're like "you're coming back?" They were excited and it was exciting to have that moment," co-owner Rebecca Miller said.

Jean Plumley and her daughter Rebecca will start baking pies for Thanksgiving at the Elks Club.

They originally planned to open at 3601 Buttonwood Drive, but the city permit process took longer than they thought.

"We're in the construction phase. We're working on permits, we have construction plans, architect plans, design plans, and final lease negotiations," Miller explained.

The duo says they resorted to a back up plan of renting a commercial grade kitchen at the local Elks Club.

Pie orders can be submitted online at http://tinyurl.com/peggyjeanspies. Plumley and Miller begin baking the online orders Saturday and finish the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. They're taking orders up until Nov. 21 or when they reach 300 orders.