Pen Plans Progressing in Jeff City

Senior project manager Charles Brzuchalski added, "This is a 142-acre facility that we've been in since 1836, so we knew we had to do some significant planning to get out of the place effectively and at the minimum cost of the taxpayers."

Initially, the former prison entrance will serve as the front of a new federal courthouse, then demolition will eliminate the former penitentiary hospital to extend Lafayette Street. The redevelopment could also include hotels, restaurants and a naval museum.

"If they move them Navy ships down there, that'd be kind of nice," said Lampman. "I was in the Navy."

Officials estimate the entire redevelopment will take 10 years to complete.