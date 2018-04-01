Pence's vote wins Kansas governor's confirmation

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, giving his home state a new leader.

Vice President Mike Pence had to cast the deciding vote so that the Republican governor's nomination by President Donald Trump could be approved on a 50-49 party-line vote.

Brownback planned to resign as governor, but his office in Topeka was not expected to release the details until Thursday. His departure will automatically elevate fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to governor.

Brownback tweeted his thanks to Trump, Pence and the senators who supported him, saying he's looking forward to starting in the job.

Colyer said he thinks Brownback will serve in his new position wisely.

But Tom Witt of the LGBT-rights group Equality Kansas expressed strong disappointment.