Pence to raise money for Hawley in Indianapolis next week

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will help raise money for Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley and other GOP Senate candidates in Indianapolis next week.

Friday's announcement that Pence would attend the fundraiser comes after the vice president recently canceled a fundraiser for Hawley in Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Pence's office cited a scheduling conflict for cancelling the May 9 event in Missouri. Democrats contended that Pence, who had campaigned for Gov. Eric Greitens in 2016, didn't want to be in Missouri as Greitens faced trial for invasion of privacy and discussions in the legislature about possible impeachment.

The fundraiser in Indianapolis will also benefit GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun of Indiana and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Ohio Republican challenger Jim Renacci may also be involved.

