Pence to visit Missouri to talk about jobs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has planned to visit Missouri Wednesday to tour an equipment and engine dealer and talk about job growth.

Pence will be joined by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens at the Fabick Cat headquarters in Fenton, Missouri, outside of St. Louis. Pence will meet with workers, get a tour of the facility, and give a speech at 1:30 p.m., according to a release.

The vice president's remarks align with a push for labor reforms in the Republican-led Missouri legislature. On Feb. 6, Greitens signed a bill banning mandatory union dues. Other pending bills range from proposed changes to the way minimum-wage requirements are calculated for public works projects to a ban on automatic paycheck-withdrawals for union dues without annual permission.