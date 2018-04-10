Pennsylvania man sues over Missouri hotel room mix-up

CLAYTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who was acquitted of molestation after ending up in the wrong suburban St. Louis hotel room alleges in a lawsuit that the hotel is responsible.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/24r8P76) reports that Daniel Hughes, of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, is suing the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. He says a clerk gave him a key to the wrong room after he had been out drinking.

A 9-year-old girl claimed Hughes got into her bed and touched her sexually. Hughes' attorney, Scott Rosenblum, argued that Hughes only cuddled the girl, thinking he was in bed with a woman he had been out with earlier.

The suit says the room mix-up led to Hughes losing a lucrative job. The Ritz-Carlton didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.