Penny Power Adds Up

They're collecting pennies for their pet project, and have raised $1,250 so far.

"We are raising money for a new park in Auxvasse because our current park has swings and that's it," said teacher Michelle Wahl.

City Clerk Lisa Brandenburg decided to do something because kids have no place to play. So, she came up with the idea of Pennies for the Park.

"We put a can in each classroom, which is a total of 18 classrooms," she explained. "They brought change in and they brought dollars. They brought anything they could."

The class that raises the most money wins a party and a plaque with students' names on it.

"I said, 'Hi, would you like to donate money for the park improvement fund?'" said fifth-grader Katie Simonin. "We're going to build a park down at the park in Auxvasse. And she said, 'Yeah, I'll donate,' and she gave me $25."

Brandenburg is already buying some playground equipment with the first donations.

"The parents and other adults in our community will actually put it together within eight hours," she said.

The kindergarten class has raised the most money so far, about $200. The fundraiser ends next week.