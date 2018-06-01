People Brave Heat to Attend "Salute to America"

JEFFERSON CITY - Three digit temperatures didn't keep hundred of people from gathering at Jefferson City's "Salute to America" event. People came to watch several music groups beginning at 2:00 p.m. Some of the acts included KC Reign and Billy McDow & the Bootleggers.

People took several measures to stay cool, including playing in the water fountains on the front lawn of the State Capitol, drinking bottles of water, staying in the shade, and using hand held fans.

Even still, the heat changed some people's schedules. "We usually come down a little earlier than what we did today," Francis Ensrud said, "but it was just too hot."

However, Ensrud said the heat didn't scare her off completely. She still wanted to see the fireworks.

Others said the heat was unbearable and chose to go home, but said they would return later for the fireworks show.