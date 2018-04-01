People Celebrate Early St. Patrick's Day Parade

JEFFERSON CITY - People came out on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City to get an early start on St. Patrick's Day festivities.

The parade started at Paddy Malone's Irish Pub, a bar located on Main Street in Jefferson City and made its way toward the Capitol. There were marchers with various flags in the front and other marchers on foot and in cars following closely behind.

Allen Tatman, the owner of Paddy Malone's Irish Pub, said he came up with this idea back when he first opened the bar many years ago.

"I bought the pub in 2000 and nobody was really doing a parade in Jefferson City in honor of St. Patrick's Day," Tatman said. "So in the first year, a number of patrons said 'hey we should do this,' so we started it up and it's been going strong for 14 years now."

Even though it's not a very big parade, Tatman says there are very enthusiastic people who keep coming out each year to celebrate this Irish holiday.

"I think it's more like a family, like a community," Tatman said. "It's not so much the drinking and over-drinking that's so often associated with St. Patrick's Day, but I've had people marching in every parade we've had in 14 years."

Tatman added that St. Patrick's Day is a time for Irish-Americans to celebrate their heritage and the sacrifices people had to make when coming to this country. He hopes to continue this holiday tradition for a long time.