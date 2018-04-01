People do yoga on a rooftop to aid disease research

COLUMBIA – People flocked to The Roof of The Broadway Hotel Saturday morning to do yoga for a cause.

The VU Loan Riders ride their bikes and host events in support of people with multiple sclerosis, like the yoga class held Saturday. Founder Barby Wulff said participants had to donate money to participate in the hourlong class, and the suggested donation was $16 or $20.

The group partnered with Yoga Gives for the class on The Roof, led by instructor and Nourish Café and Market co-owner Kimber Dean. Nourish will be donating 10 percent of any meal ordered with a flyer presented on July 29 and 30 to the Loan Riders.

The VU Loan Riders have been together for 8 years. About 70 percent of the team is made up of people from Veterans United Home Loans, while the remaining riders are friends or family of those employed.

“This year, we have 115 riders with a goal of raising $100,000 to end multiple sclerosis,” Wulff said.

Wulff said the team formed because employees of VU wanted to get behind the same cause.

“Our first year I believe there were eight or nine of us on the team,” Wulff said. “Up until last year, we had 124 riders.”

Wulff said she began learning about MS through her cousin, who was diagnosed with the disease.

“I was just so impressed with everything that she had told me that [the MS Society] had done for her family,” Wulff said. “So I started to look into their organization a little bit more.”

Over the past eight years, the VU Loan Riders have raised over $200,000 for MS research. The event Saturday morning was one of eight events the group tries to do throughout the year. Wulff said she plans to do a Yoga 4 MS again next year.