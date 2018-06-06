People for Public Schools Protest

People for Public Schools oppose providing up to $40 million in tax credits for tuition vouchers for non-profit, public or private, educational charitable organizations.

PPS says public education can't afford to lose that money.

"Not only are you taking the small sliver of pie we have, you're adding group to get a sliver, therefore making our sliver even smaller for public education," said the Missouri PTA's Kathy Nevens.

But, others say there may be no need for a fight.

"We would be looking carefully and would not probably favor any financing program that would limit our independence," said Trent Amond, the head of Columbia Independent School.

Although parents PPS admitted that parents have the right to send their children to private schools, the group said public funding should support only public schools.

"They have to meet MAP standards. They have to meet AYP. They have to meet certain curriculum. They have to follow rules and regulations put forth by the government," explained Nevens . "Private schools don't have to meet any of that criteria, but yet they're getting public funding."

But, state funding won't necessarily go to private education.

"They way the bills are written, they allow students to attend other public schools," said Amond.

PPS started its protest in St. Louis, stopped in Columbia, and ended in Kansas City.