Pepper's Night Club Shooting Victim Dies

COLUMBIA - Officials at University Hospital confirmed Tuesday that Tevin Nelson died after he was shot in the head. Nelson was shot early Sunday morning at Peppers in Boone County.

Deputies found the 21-year-old early Sunday morning lying in the parking lot after he was shot in the head. A 22-year-old woman told deputies she had been shot in the forearm, according to a news release.

Deputies say their investigators have been hampered by a lack of cooperation from the dozens of witnesses at the scene of the shooting. Peppers has been the scene of multiple shootings and stabbings in recent years.