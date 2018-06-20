Pepsi's the One at MU

Mizzou had an exclusive deal with Coke for the past 11 years, but Pepsi won the most recent cola bidding war, leaving some students with a bitter aftertaste.

"I don't like the change at all, because I am an avid Coke drinker," complained Katie Bassel. "I've drank it since I was little and, when I'm at a restaurant, I usually refuse Pepsi because I don't like the taste of it."

Starting in August, all drinks sold in dining halls and other campus locations must be 75% Pepsi products and 25% other drinks, which could still include Coke.

"I think that's perfect actually, because that way you can still get regular Coke and have other things, more choices," added Matt Gubin. "So, I think that it would be a lot better, plus you can still get your Mountain Dew."

MU students washed down 200,000 gallons of pop last year.

"If we're going to go to Pepsi, then we'd have some requests for Coca-Cola, so why not be able to offer a wider variety of bottles? Hopefully, we'll have a happier amount of customers," said Julaine Kiehn, director of Campus Dining Services.

The MU athletic department has a separate soda contract. And, 200 vending machines are still up for grabs among beverage bidders.