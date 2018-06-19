Perez, Moustakas Lead Royals Over Tigers

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Salvador Perez drove in three runs and Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with a game-winning home run to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers and Justin Verlander on Saturday night.

Verlander (10-7) had not lost to the Royals since Sept. 9, 2009, but gave up six runs, five earned, on eight hits and four walks in 5 2-3 innings. It was the seventh time in 21 starts that Verlander failed to make it into the sixth inning.

Moustakas homered to right in the fifth to snap a 5-5 tie.

Perez drove in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly and stroked a two-run double in the third.

Jeremy Guthrie (9-7) picked up the victory, surrendering five runs on 10 hits and two walks in six innings.

Greg Holland worked the ninth to collect his 24th save in 26 chances.