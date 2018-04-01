Perfecting Their Craft

Crafters from around the country showcased their work today at the Hearnes Center. Dozens of booths filled with crafts lined the arena. Shoppers browsed for gifts, decorations and knick-knacks. Crafters work all year creating things for fairs and festivals.

One crafter starts working on Christmas crafts in January.

"Right after Halloween is when people start thinking about Christmas and thinking about what they are going to do to decorate their house and thinking about presents for Christmas," craft maker Alana Dyro said.

Many of the crafters said they travel from fair to fair selling their work.