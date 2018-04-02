Perron to Rejoin Blues on Monday

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Blues forward David Perron, sidelined since November by a concussion, is set to join the team on Monday.

The 23-year-old Perron was injured Nov. 4 on a hit by San Jose's Joe Thornton. He missed the last 72 games of the season after getting five goals and two assists the first 10 games.

The Blues said Perron and general manager Doug Armstrong would address the media on Monday morning.

St. Louis assigned 12 players to Peoria, Ill. of the AHL, including forward Jonathan Cheechoo. There are 29 players on the roster, with Ben Bishop and Brian Elliott still vying for the backup goalie job.